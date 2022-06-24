Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.99

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.99 and traded as low as $24.65. Model N shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 129,832 shares traded.
MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.
The company has a market cap of $920.23 million, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Model N by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
