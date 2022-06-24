Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $110.01

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.01 and traded as low as $105.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 250 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60.

Get Monarch Cement alerts:

About Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.