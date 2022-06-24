Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $110.01

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.01 and traded as low as $105.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 250 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60.
About Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch Cement (MCEM)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.