Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moncler from €67.00 ($70.53) to €62.00 ($65.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.