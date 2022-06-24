MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $290.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.43. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.38.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

