Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 341 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Novartis were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 36.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Novartis by 16.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Novartis by 5.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $81.86 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

