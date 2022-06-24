Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Textron by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

