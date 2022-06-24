Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RJF opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.87.
In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
