Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

