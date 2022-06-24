Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $68.59 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

