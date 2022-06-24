Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

