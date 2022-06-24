Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.