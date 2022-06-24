Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $142.30 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

