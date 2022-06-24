Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $157.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $152.39 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $220.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

