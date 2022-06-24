Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($70.53) to €74.00 ($77.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

