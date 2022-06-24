Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.07 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $314.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.05 and a 200-day moving average of $287.21.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

