Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.14 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Infosys by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

