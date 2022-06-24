Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

