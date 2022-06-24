Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $404,000 Stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $77.61 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

