Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $449,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,995,000 after buying an additional 430,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after buying an additional 105,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after buying an additional 203,702 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Shares of DAL opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.