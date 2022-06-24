Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $499,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

DraftKings stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

