Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.43 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.63.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

