Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $526,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $9,925,250.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,047,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,986,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

