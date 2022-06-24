Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $698,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.17. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

