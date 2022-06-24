Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $737,000 Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 609.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.57.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $56.95 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

