Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $760,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.49.

PPG stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

