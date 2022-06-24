Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $781,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Edison International were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

EIX stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

