Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $857,000 Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PTC were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $127,313,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of PTC by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,019 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 72.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,527,000 after buying an additional 474,578 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.57.

PTC stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.59. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,906 shares of company stock valued at $36,297,771 over the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

