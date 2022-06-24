Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in VMware were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

