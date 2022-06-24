Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $943,000 Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

