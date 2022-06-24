Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Evergy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

