Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diageo were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DEO opened at $175.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.35.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
