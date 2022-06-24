Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.