Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 10,906 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JD.com were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,787,000 after purchasing an additional 607,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $47,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

