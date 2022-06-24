Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 13,162 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

