Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 137 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 68.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.