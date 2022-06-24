Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,765 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 366,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 229,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 224,437 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,812,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM opened at $73.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.03. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

