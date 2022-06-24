Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,215 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

