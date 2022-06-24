Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,815 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

