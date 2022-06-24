Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,476 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,589,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,694,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,527,000 after purchasing an additional 122,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

