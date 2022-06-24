Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,491 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

