Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,719 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Motors were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 779.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

