Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,033 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

