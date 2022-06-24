Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,408 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,899,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

HAL stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

