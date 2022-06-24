Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 5,040 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 292.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

