Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 820 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.30.

Shares of GPN opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average is $133.47.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

