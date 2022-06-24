Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 911 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $458,235,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.81. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

