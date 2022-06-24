Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

