Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,302.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,600.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.