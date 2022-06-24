Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $314.94

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 314.94 ($3.86) and traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.37). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 339,457 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 433 ($5.30).
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The firm has a market cap of £806.17 million and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 314.94.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.
