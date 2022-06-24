Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.25

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and traded as high as $16.21. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 15,505 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $76,037,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 142,365 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

